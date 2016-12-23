Eagles Win, Giants Blow Chance

Staff Blogger | December 23, 2016 |
The New York Giants didn’t take care of business Thursday night. They might have won the battle of the stat sheet, but they didn’t win the battle on the scoreboard.

Eli Manning couldn’t recover from a slow start as the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
 