Eagles Win, Giants Blow Chance Staff Blogger | December 23, 2016 | Sports Daypop The New York Giants didn’t take care of business Thursday night. They might have won the battle of the stat sheet, but they didn’t win the battle on the scoreboard. Eli Manning and Landon Collins on list of Giants’ up/downs vs. Eagles Via www.espn.com Eli Manning couldn’t recover from a slow start as the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night. 12/23/2016 12:45 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next