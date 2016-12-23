Indians Sign Slugger Encarnacion

Staff Blogger | December 23, 2016 |
tmpfa52cd1e-9ea9-49d7-b083-9156adddd499.jpg

Encarnacion spent the past 7 1/2 seasons with the Blue Jays, becoming a fan favorite in Toronto for his  power. In 2016, he hit 42 homers and led the AL with 127 RBIs while hitting .263/.357/.529.

Indians make great move by signing Encarnacion

Via www.si.com
Cleveland scored one of the off-season’s top free agents by landing Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year deal, adding him to an already-envious core that
 