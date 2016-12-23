Indians Sign Slugger Encarnacion Staff Blogger | December 23, 2016 | Sports Daypop Encarnacion spent the past 7 1/2 seasons with the Blue Jays, becoming a fan favorite in Toronto for his power. In 2016, he hit 42 homers and led the AL with 127 RBIs while hitting .263/.357/.529. Indians make great move by signing Encarnacion Via www.si.com Cleveland scored one of the off-season’s top free agents by landing Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year deal, adding him to an already-envious core that 12/23/2016 12:48 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next