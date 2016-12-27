Cowboys Keep Pedal Down

Staff Blogger | December 27, 2016 |
tmpcd344f71-b535-4e0e-91ad-ff321e5c2110.jpg

With the top seed in the NFC  secured and a slew of injuries behind them, the Cowboys had no reason to go for broke Monday night — except for playing to win in 2016 has made them winners, plain and simple.

Cowboys hope to ride aggressive approach into postseason

Via www.nfl.com
The Cowboys had home-field advantage locked up heading into Monday night’s game with the Lions. But they didn’t take their foot off the gas — opting to ride their starters to a victory.
 