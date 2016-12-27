Cowboys Keep Pedal Down Staff Blogger | December 27, 2016 | Sports Daypop With the top seed in the NFC secured and a slew of injuries behind them, the Cowboys had no reason to go for broke Monday night — except for playing to win in 2016 has made them winners, plain and simple. Cowboys hope to ride aggressive approach into postseason Via www.nfl.com The Cowboys had home-field advantage locked up heading into Monday night’s game with the Lions. But they didn’t take their foot off the gas — opting to ride their starters to a victory. 12/27/2016 10:07 AM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next