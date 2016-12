Debbie Reynolds dead one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, who became a Hollywood star in the 1950’s, has passed away one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher. Her son Todd Fisher stated “my mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie”.

