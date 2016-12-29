Russians Admit to Wide Doping Staff Blogger | December 29, 2016 | Sports Daypop “It was an institutional conspiracy,” Anna Antseliovich, the acting director general of Russia’s national antidoping agency, said of years’ worth of cheating schemes. Russians No Longer Dispute Olympic Doping Operation Via www.nytimes.com The officials ended their long denial but insisted that the state had no role in the doping and that it was not responsible for the institutionalized cheating. 12/29/2016 12:18 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next