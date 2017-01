Kylie Jenner’s 2017 calendar couldn’t get her birthday right

Kylie Jenner’s exclusive 2017 calendar that’s only sold on her website lists her birthday as August 20th. However, she was born on the 10th. Many fans noticed the issue and started to complain or make comments online. Her 2017 it’s not starting the right way…

