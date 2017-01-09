Packers Sink Giants Staff Blogger | January 9, 2017 | Sports Daypop Aaron Rodgers finished 25-of-40 passing for 362 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions or turnovers. Cobb caught three TDs, tying Sterling Sharpe for the Packers club record. Mike McCarthy set tone for Green Bay Packers' turnaround Via www.nfl.com Mike McCarthy has led the Packers to seven straight wins and a Divisional Round matchup against the Cowboys. Michael Silver looks at how the coach has quieted the critics after a 4-6 start. 01/09/2017 1:26 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next