Clemson Last Minute TD Wins Title

Staff Blogger | January 10, 2017 |
tmpb51f5901-1b6b-47e1-bce0-17f46b2ecb9f.jpg

Alabama had its streak snapped of 97 wins without a loss under coach Nick Saban was leading by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Saban lost in a championship game for the first time, falling to 5-1.

Clemson stuns Alabama on last-second TD to win national title

Via nypost.com
TAMPA, Fla. — One year later, Deshaun Watson had his Vince Young moment. Only better. More dramatic. Perhaps more memorable. With one second to spare, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist stuck a k…
 