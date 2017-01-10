Clemson Last Minute TD Wins Title Staff Blogger | January 10, 2017 | Sports Daypop Alabama had its streak snapped of 97 wins without a loss under coach Nick Saban was leading by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Saban lost in a championship game for the first time, falling to 5-1. Clemson stuns Alabama on last-second TD to win national title Via nypost.com TAMPA, Fla. — One year later, Deshaun Watson had his Vince Young moment. Only better. More dramatic. Perhaps more memorable. With one second to spare, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist stuck a k… 01/10/2017 9:53 AM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next