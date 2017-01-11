Vance Joseph Named Broncos Head Coach Staff | January 11, 2017 | Sports Daypop Vance Joseph, who interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching job in 2015 when the team hired Gary Kubiak, is the team’s choice to be the 16th coach in franchise history Joseph signs 4-year deal to coach Broncos Via www.espn.com The Broncos have signed Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak as their head coach, the team announced. 01/11/2017 3:46 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next