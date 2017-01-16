Packers Beat Cowboys to Advance Staff | January 16, 2017 | Sports Daypop The NFL’s hottest quarterback put the Green Bay Packers in position to advance to the NFC Championship and kicker Mason Crosby did the rest, booting a 51-yard field goal to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game Via www.espn.com All last week, the Packers faced the same question: Who would make up for the loss of Jordy Nelson? The answer turned out to be simple: Everyone. 01/16/2017 1:52 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next