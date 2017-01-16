Packers Beat Cowboys to Advance

Staff | January 16, 2017 |
The NFL’s hottest quarterback put the Green Bay Packers in position to advance to the NFC Championship and kicker Mason Crosby did the rest, booting a 51-yard field goal to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game

All last week, the Packers faced the same question: Who would make up for the loss of Jordy Nelson? The answer turned out to be simple: Everyone.
 