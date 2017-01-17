Moving Companies Will Not Help Chargers Staff | January 17, 2017 | Sports Daypop Ryan Charles, head of sales and marketing for www.HireAHelper.com, reached out to companies in his network urging them to turn down any potential opportunity to help a Chargers move. Almost all agreed to not help the team move. San Diego moving companies to Bolts: We won't help Via www.nfl.com The Chargers’ move up the coast prompted a loud and passionate outcry from local fans who have supported the team for decades. Now they’re hearing it from local businesses. 01/17/2017 4:45 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next