Moving Companies Will Not Help Chargers

Staff | January 17, 2017 |
Ryan Charles, head of sales and marketing for www.HireAHelper.com, reached out to companies in his network urging them to turn down any potential opportunity to help a Chargers move.  Almost all agreed to not help the team move.

The Chargers’ move up the coast prompted a loud and passionate outcry from local fans who have supported the team for decades. Now they’re hearing it from local businesses.
 