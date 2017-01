Alanis Morissette’s business manager admits stealing $4.8 million from artist

Alanis Morisette’s former manager Jonathan Schwartz pled guilty to an embezzlement scheme that stole $4.8 million dollars from the singer. Schartz who also worked with Beyonce and Mariah admitted that he stole about $1.7 from other clients.

s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.