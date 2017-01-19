Raiders File For Vegas Move

“Today, the Oakland Raiders submitted an application to relocate their franchise to Las Vegas, as is provided for under the NFL Policy and Procedures for Proposed Franchise Relocations,” the NFL said in a statement.
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas. OK, if they get 24 owners to support the move, the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas. OK, when they get 24 owners to support the move, the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas.