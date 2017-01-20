NCAA Passes ‘Harbaugh Rule’ Staff | January 20, 2017 | Sports Daypop The rule passed by a 58-22 margin Friday morning at the Power Five conferences’ third annual autonomy session at the NCAA convention restricting vacation practice trips. The Big Ten voted 11-3 for the change. Power Five passes ‘Jim Harbaugh Rule,’ votes down spring break practices Via www.al.com The Power Five conferences have voted to stop coaches from taking teams off-campus during any vacation period outside a sport’s season for practice. 01/20/2017 2:49 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next