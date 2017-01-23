Patriots Advance to Super Bowl, Beat Steelers Staff | January 23, 2017 | Sports Daypop The Patriots dispatched the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in the AFC Championship game and will take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. How will they stop the seemingly unstoppable Falcons’ offense? In Steelers blowout, Patriots gave a sneak peek of how they'll try to stop the Falcons | FOX Sports Via www.foxsports.com The Patriots defense will come down to 4 keys 01/23/2017 10:16 AM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next