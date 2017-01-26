Mavericks Beat Knicks, Knicks Imploding

Staff | January 26, 2017 |
The Dallas Mavericks dealt the New York Knicks a 103-95 loss at American Airlines Center, the Kincks’ 14th defeat in their last 18 games. The Knicks committed eight of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter. They are a bad team.

Carmelo Anthony discussed his uncertain future and then scored 30 points in a loss at Dallas, a middling team apparently bound for the draft lottery.
 