Pro Bowl Practice 75-Yard Field Goal

Justin Tucker has proven consistently over the years he’s good from long range. Yesterday at Pro Bowl practice (where it smells like updog), he showed what kind of range he actually has. Via ESPN, the Ravens kicker posted video on Twitter of himself hitting a 75-yard field goal, which even though it was off a…