Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac have split

Apparently their marriage only lasted two years. According to different sources Scarlett Johansson and french husband Romain Dauriac have gone separate ways. The split hasn’t been confirmed yet but the acress was spotted without her wedding ring last weekend at the Women’s March in Washington D.C.

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock, Inc.