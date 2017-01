Television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Mary Tyler Moore’s rep issued an statement to TMZ saying “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine”. Mary had been on a respirator for over a week and she was taken off live support Tuesday night.

