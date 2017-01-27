Odell Still Blabbing About Playoff Loss Staff | January 27, 2017 | Sports Daypop Beckham boiled over after he was limited to four catches for 28 yards with multiple drops in the first playoff game of his career. Beckham also punched a hole in a wall outside of the visitors’ locker room at Lambeau Field. Giants’ Odell Beckham on dismal playoff performance: That ship has sailed Via www.nj.com The Giants wide receiver spoke about the disappointing end to the season. 01/27/2017 10:33 AM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next