Odell Still Blabbing About Playoff Loss

Staff | January 27, 2017 |
tmpef488a2e-f860-47e6-a5ad-482e916fb356.jpg

Beckham boiled over after he was limited to four catches for 28 yards with multiple drops in the first playoff game of his career. Beckham also punched a hole in a wall outside of the visitors’ locker room at Lambeau Field.

Giants’ Odell Beckham on dismal playoff performance: That ship has sailed

Via www.nj.com
The Giants wide receiver spoke about the disappointing end to the season.
 