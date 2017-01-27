Sam Adams Beer Caught Up in Super Bowl Hype Staff | January 27, 2017 | Sports Daypop A Boston newspaper column led to a Georgia gas station halting sales of Sam Adams beer. On Monday, Viral Chhadua, a manager in Gainesville, Georgia, hatched the plan after reading a column in the Boston Globe. No Sam Adams at Georgia gas station prior to SB Via www.espn.com A Georgia gas station manager says he had to do something to show America “that Atlanta has a passionate fan base” — so he’s halting sales of the Boston-based beer Sam Adams. 01/27/2017 10:30 AM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next