Sam Adams Beer Caught Up in Super Bowl Hype

Staff | January 27, 2017 |
tmpfa51fe0a-bbea-467a-8513-e36ab069a558.jpg

A Boston newspaper column led to a Georgia gas station halting sales of Sam Adams beer. On Monday, Viral Chhadua, a manager in Gainesville, Georgia, hatched the plan after reading a column in the Boston Globe.

No Sam Adams at Georgia gas station prior to SB

Via www.espn.com
A Georgia gas station manager says he had to do something to show America “that Atlanta has a passionate fan base” — so he’s halting sales of the Boston-based beer Sam Adams.
 