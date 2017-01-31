Las Vegas Raiders In Doubt Staff | January 31, 2017 | Sports Daypop The Oakland Raiders’ bid to relocate to Las Vegas has hit another financial roadblock that could put the team’s planned move to the desert in jeopardy, a source told ESPN. Source: Raiders exit in doubt as firm mulls deal Via www.espn.com Goldman Sachs is re-evaluating its relationship with the Raiders’ proposed $1.9 billion Las Vegas project with billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson now out of the deal, a source said. 01/31/2017 1:22 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next