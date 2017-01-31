Las Vegas Raiders In Doubt

The Oakland Raiders’ bid to relocate to Las Vegas has hit another financial roadblock that could put the team’s planned move to the desert in jeopardy, a source told ESPN.

Goldman Sachs is re-evaluating its relationship with the Raiders’ proposed $1.9 billion Las Vegas project with billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson now out of the deal, a source said.
 