Colts Punter Retires For Comedy Career

February 2, 2017 | Sports

Pat McAfee is retiring from the National Football League, the punter announced on Comedy Central's Barstool Rundown on Wednesday night.

Pat McAfee retires from NFL after eight seasons
Via www.nfl.com

The Colts have welcomed a new general manager to the organization in the last week with the addition of Chris Ballard. Now they're in the market for a punter.

02/02/2017 11:35 AM