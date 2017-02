Harlem Wizards Come to Frederick to Take On the Wildcats!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW TO SEE THE HARLEM WIZARDS TAKE ON TEAM WILDCATS

THE TEAM OF FACULTY & STAFF FROM ST. JOHN’S REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL THAT WILL INCLUDE

TOMMY & AMBER!

SATURDAY FEB. 11TH at 7:00 PM

AT MOUNT SAINT MARY’S KNOTT ARENA

TICKETS: STUDENTS 4 & UP JUST $8, GENERAL ADMISSION $10

THE HARLEM WIZARDS BRING THEIR BRAND OF “TRICK HOOPS & ALLY OOPS” ENTERTAINMENT TO THE GAME WITH AMAZING SLAMS, WORLD-CLASS TRICKS, PRECISION TEAMWORK AND COMEDY. PROCEEDS FROM YOUR TICKET WILL BENEFIT PROGRAMS AT ST. JOHN’S REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL