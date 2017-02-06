Contest Rules

5,000 Half Court Shot Rules

Promotion contestant(s) must be selected as follows: Contestant(s) must be randomly selected from the crowd at the game on 2/11/17. No one contestant may be selected to participate on more than one occasion. The individual selected CANNOT choose another person to participate on his/her behalf and must be 18 years of age or older.

The following classes of people shall be INELIGIBLE to participate:

Current or former professional or semiprofessional basketball players or coaches who have played or coached at that level anywhere in the world; current or former college or Olympic basketball players or coaches who have played or coached at that level anywhere in the world; current or former high school basketball players or coaches who have played or coached at that level anywhere in the world within the past five (5) years. Current or former emp1oyees, family members, agents, successors or assignees of the Client or any promotional agency involved with this promotion

Contestant(s) shall not be permitted any practice, warm up, or qualifying shots, at any time after his/her notification of participation in the promotion until the actual prize shot(s).

Client agrees to obtain signatures of each and every contestant on the “Contestant Agreement to Participate” form, upon contestant(s) notification of participation in the promotion. Client will provide said forms to IP Group with proof of claim

Two Client representatives or officials shall serve as witnesses and shall supervise the event. The Client representatives are responsible for the contestants understanding of the terms and conditions of this promotion.

Contestant(s) must successfully shoot a regulation basketball (circumference of 29.5”) through a regulation size basketball hoop from NCAA/NBA half court distance. Regardless of the promotion location, the contestant(s) must shoot from a distance to the hoop no less than forty one feet nine inches (41’9”) from the shot location to the center of the basketball rim. Distance is measured from the demarcation line to the center of the basketball rim The contestant(s) may only have one throw and must make their first attempt in order to be reimbursed for the prize. The ball cannot bounce off the floor once the contestant releases the ball for their shot attempt. Each shot is subject to NCAA and/or NBA Rules in order to be deemed valid.

The rim of the target hoop must not be less than ten (10) feet above the floor.

The total number of contestant(s) must not exceed: 2 on 2/11/2017.

No part of the contestant’s body or clothing may come in contact with the demarcation line prior to releasing the ball. Any such contact shall be considered a foul and the shot shall have been deemed missed.