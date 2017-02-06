FREDERICK’S LAST COMIC STANDING

Think you’re funny? Prove it and have a chance to win $1000! Think you’re funny? Prove it and have a chance to win $1000!

Our own Tommy Jordan will be hosting Frederick’s Last Comic Standing on April 1st wrapping up this year’s Radiothon events.

Even if you’re an amateur who’s never performed before, just upload a 2 to 3 minute stand-up routine on YouTube and send the link to info@mdlholidaycinemas.com by February 17th

Five contestants will perform in front of a live audience at MDL Holiday Cinemas on April 1st.

The winner takes home $1,000 and gets their own comedy show to take place on May 6th.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the American Cancer Society.