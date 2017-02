tmpe9522de8-5d54-4439-ba13-2be7ccb2c50d.jpg

Kate Mckinnnon has joined the class as the voice of Ms. Frizzle in the Netflix revival of Magic School Bus. Kate McKinnon boards Netflix’s ‘Magic School Bus’ revival Via rss.cnn.com Kate McKinnon is ready to get messy as the voice of Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s upcoming revival of… 02/08/2017 8:03 PM Sam Aronov / […]