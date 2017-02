Big Moments in the 2017 Grammys

A recap of the 2017 Grammy Award show, with huge moments for Adele, Beyonce, and awesome performances. Grammys 2017: Adele and Beyoncé’s big moments Via rss.cnn.com Even before the Grammy Awards broadcast begins Sunday night, Beyoncé has already won. 02/13/2017 9:16 AM Joe Seer / Shutterstock, Inc.