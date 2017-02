One Direction Reunion Happening Soon, Says Niall Horan

Band member, NIall Horan, tell fans that a One Direction reunion is definitely happening soon. Niall Horan: One Direction reunion is ‘definitely’ happening Via rss.cnn.com Dust off your One Direction gear because the band might be getting back together. 02/15/2017 11:17 AM Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Inc.