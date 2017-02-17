Clutch the Future: Frederick’s Premiere Purse Auction

Help an incredible program and get a new purse in the process! Clutch the Future is an exciting annual fundraising event hosted by Woman to Woman Mentoring, Inc. (W2WM) that provides essential funding to support Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc. with the mission to: Cultivate mentoring relationships that provide women with guidance, support and community connections.

Don’t miss the Eigth Annual purse auction that raises funds for Woman to Woman mentoring, with more than 200 new and gently-owned top-name purses, including Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Dooney & Bourke being auctioned off during silent and live bidding.

8th Annual Clutch the Future

Saturday, March 18, 2017 • Hood College

VIP Reception 6-7PM • Auction Event 7-10PM

Tickets are available for purchase right now but you can also sign up to win two VIP seats to enjoy Clutch the Future with Amber, Babs & Jenna Lee!

Just fill out the registration form below!