Angelina Jolie talks about family split with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently spoke about her new movie “First They Killed My Father” which she has directed and produced. Also she took the time to talk about what has helped her to cope Brad Pitt’s split. Angelina Jolie opens up about family after split with Brad Pitt Via rss.cnn.com 02/20/2017 8:30 AM Editorial credit: […]