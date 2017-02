After confusing moment ‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar

For a brief moment, ‘La La Land’ fans were celebrating. Producer Jordan Horowitz gave his acceptance speech but rumors were circulating around the cast at that moment that there’s been a mistake. ‘Moonlight’ had won best picture. ‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after baffling on-stage flub Via rss.cnn.com 02/27/2017 12:58 AM Editorial credit: Jaguar […]