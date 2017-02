Joseph Wapner from “The People’s Court” has passed away

Judge Joseph Wapner from "The People's Court" has died. Before he became a TV judge, Joseph served as an L.A County Superior Court judge for 20 years. Wapner became an american sensation when the show debuted in September 1981. 'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner Dead at 97