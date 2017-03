Adele sends her love to Emma Stone after her big Oscars night

Adele posted an Instagram congratulating Emma Stone and the film Moonlight after their wins at the Oscars on Sunday night. Adele took a pic of her in pajamas next to Emma who appeared on her TV screen. Adele Has A Pajama-Clad Message For Oscar Winner Emma Stone! Via perezhilton.com 02/27/2017 2:57 PM Editorial credit: […]